Manchester United travels south to face Bournemouth on Wednesday in a Premier League match.

United currently sits in second place in the league table with 71 points from 33 games. The Red Devils' 1-0 loss to West Brom on Sunday clinched the league title for rivals Manchester City, but Jose Mourinho's side will look to secure its place as runner-up.

Bournemouth enters Wednesday in 11th place in the Premier League table with 38 points, three behind Newcastle for a place in the top 10. Bournemouth has not won since March, however, with the most recent loss coming against Liverpool on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV.