How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Manchester United on Wednesday, April 18.

By Nihal Kolur
April 18, 2018

Manchester United travels south to face Bournemouth on Wednesday in a Premier League match.

United currently sits in second place in the league table with 71 points from 33 games. The Red Devils' 1-0 loss to West Brom on Sunday clinched the league title for rivals Manchester City, but Jose Mourinho's side will look to secure its place as runner-up. 

Bournemouth enters Wednesday in 11th place in the Premier League table with 38 points, three behind Newcastle for a place in the top 10. Bournemouth has not won since March, however, with the most recent loss coming against Liverpool on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

