'Don't Expect 20 Signings': Milan Boss Hints That Club's Spending Spree Won't Continue This Summer

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

AC Milan will not be repeating the same spending trend in the upcoming summer transfer window as they did last year, when the Italian outfit spent close to €200m on strengthening their squad. 

 

According to head coach, Gennaro Gattuso, AC Milan fans should not expect another massive import of players like Leonardo Bonucci, Hakan Calhanoglu and Andre Silva, this summer.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Speaking in a press conference (via Goal) ahead of his side's crucial meeting with Torino, Gattuso emphasised the need for improvement in the team's coaching, but said there will be a few signings.

"There will be very few signings and I am happy with that because these players are some of the best in the world. Some of them will improve," said Gattuso who made 387 appearances for  AC Milan between 1999 and 2012, before becoming manager last year.

 

"We will dip into the transfer market to sign a few players to help this team, but don't expect 20 or 30 new signings. It is my duty is to coach the team."

Gattuso also responded to critics on Nikola Kalinic after the player was jeered off the pitch by Milan fans against Napoli last week. Kalinic was also brought to the San Siro last summer, but has somewhat struggled to get going under Gattuso.

 

"I look at Kalinic's performance and he made five or six incredible movements - he helped us. In football, it's normal as goals are crucial. But I was angry with the whistles - they seemed to me a bit unfair."

AC Milan are currently in sixth position in the Serie A, but will be looking to finish their season on a high when they face Juventus in the Coppa Italia final in May; a trophy they last won back in 2003.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)