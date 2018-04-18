Ernesto Valverde to Remain at Barcelona Next Season Despite Recent Doubts Over His Future

April 18, 2018

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is set to remain in charge at the Camp Nou next season, despite recent speculation surrounding his future.

The 54-year-old is on the brink of winning La Liga, without losing a game, in his first season in charge of the club and he could even wrap up a domestic double before the end of the month, with Barcelona set to face Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. 

However, it was Barça's calamitous exit from the Champions League this season which has proved to be the final straw for fans in Catalonia and supporters have been calling for Valverde's head in record numbers in recent weeks.

However, a number of Spanish media outlets have all reported that the former Athletic Bilbao manager will stay at the Camp Nou next season.

Onda Cero, Sport and Mundo Deportivo have all backed Valverde to see out the remainder of his contract in Catalonia, which is set to expire in 2019.

Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu recently cast doubt over Valverde's tenure at the club, following their exit from the Champions League against AS Roma.


Barça's mini-hiccup in La Liga against Celta Vigo on Tuesday has also furthered suggestions that the 54-year-old should be sacked this summer, but the club's hierarchy now appear set on offering Valverde the chance to see out his current deal.

"We need two victories [to win La Liga] so we’ll see if we can get them," Valverde said after their 2-2 draw against Celta. "Now, however, we have to focus on Saturday as we have a tough game."

