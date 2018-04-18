Everton Anger Fanbase Over Online Survey About Sam Allardyce & Club's Progression

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Evertonians have been left perplexed and annoyed after their club sent out a fan survey asking for their opinions on Sam Allardyce and his coaching team.

The Toffees emailed its list of season ticket holders and club members to ask them about a number of topics concerning the current campaign, with supporters asked to rate a series of statements from zero to 10.

Plenty of media outlets - the Times included - have reported that one such query relates to Allardyce, who many Everton fans have voiced their displeasure about since the 63-year-old's appointment.

And the statement has left many feeling frustrated over how the club is being run when plenty have made it clear that they don't wish to see ex-England manager Allardyce remain in the Goodison Park dugout at the end of this term.

The query in question stated: “I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff of Everton e.g. in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team” - after which fans are asked to rate what they think on a sliding scale from 'completely agree' or 'completely disagree'.

Some Evertonians have taken offence to being asked about whether they support Allardyce or not in a roundabout way, and have taken to social media to question why their club felt the need to send the forms out:

Allardyce has faced constant speculation about his future on Merseyside due to a lack of positive results and defensive football that have begun to enrage Everton's fanbase in recent weeks.

The Blues lie ninth in the Premier League table - well clear of the growing relegation battle that Allardyce was asked to drag them away from in late November after Ronald Koeman's sacking a month before.

Despite completing that task, however, Evertonians don't believe he is the right man to take them forward and want majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri to replace him with a younger, hungrier, attack-minded manager in the close season.

