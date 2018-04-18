Former England goalkeeper David Seaman has claimed that West Ham's Joe Hart should be taken to the World Cup in the summer and be picked as the No. 1 for the group stage games.

England's keeper has been a much discussed topic in recent weeks with Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope all competing with Hart for the number one spot in Russia.

Each option has their good and bad points, but Joe Hart in particular has received a lot of criticism for the amount of errors he has made while on loan at the Hammers this season and he made yet another error in Monday's 1-1 draw with Stoke.

Hart does have the advantage of being the only keeper with a wealth of big tournament experience and England fans know all too well what can happen to seemingly good goalkeepers when it comes to big games.

Seamen spoke about the much debated area of the England side in a recent segment on Sky Sports News. He said: ''For me, it has always been Joe. Obviously, the two other guys [Butland and Pickford] are getting really close.

''Joe's fortunately started playing for West Ham which is going to help, it is going to give Gareth a hard decision to make, whether he goes with Jordan or Jack we do not know.

''Only Gareth will know, but he is going to have to be a little bit careful because it is a World Cup and it's big pressure. Joe's handled all that before, Jordan and Jack have never really been anywhere near that. When I think of that situation I always think to Scott Carson when he got put in at Wembley against Croatia.

''He made a mistake in the first five minutes and his game just went because he had no experience to fall back on. The standard is good and Jordan and Jack are getting really close."

It will be fascinating to see the performances of the four keepers in question in the final weeks of the season, and who is preferred by Gareth Southgate when the World Cup gets underway.