Fresh Reports Claim Jurgen Klopp Is Contemplating Bid for £87m-Rated Sporting CP Midfielder

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is weighing up a bid for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes this summer.

The Portuguese international has notched 14 goals so far this season in the Primeira Liga as Sporting CP look to keep their title hopes alive. He also has recorded an impressive 18 assists for Sporting this season.

The 23-year-old's good form has attracted the attention of Atletico Madrid and Liverpool's Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur - who reportedly sent scouts to watch him on Saturday.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Liverpool's interest in Fernandes is now being taken seriously by Portuguese media outlets A Bola and O Jogo, according to Sport Witness.

While current Liverpool midfielder Emre Can looks set to see out his contract, which expires at the end of the season, Klopp and Liverpool hierarchy could be in the market for new midfield additions this summer. However, Fernandes' €100m release clause could make him a very expense option with rumoured target Jorginho perhaps a cheaper option.

Speaking previously about the seemingly exit-bound Can, Klopp hinted the Germany international could well play again for Liverpool this season, despite initial fears over his latest back injury.

“I said it will be difficult for him to play again this season. That's when our season was ending mid-May. Since then Emre has developed well," Klopp said, via Sky Sports. “He is in good hands at the moment. He's not overly happy with the situation but is positive."