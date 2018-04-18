Gary Neville Reacts to Surprising Manchester United Selection News Ahead of FA Cup Semi-Final

April 18, 2018

Manchester United's 1-0 loss to West Brom at the weekend was nothing short of embarrassing for United fans, with the loss handing rivals Manchester City the league title. 

 

Despite acting calmly in his press conference after the game, Mourinho has promised to drop players for Wednesday night's clash with Bournemouth. According to the Telegraph, the United Manager could may also consider dropping star players Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez for United's FA Cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Gary Neville attracted a big reaction on Twitter after responding to the news that United's two biggest names would be dropped by saying that it was "good!". 

After receiving some backlash from fans, Neville thought he needed to explain himself. 

As Neville says, United have plenty of capable replacements for Alexis Sanchez should he be dropped, but Mourinho's options are fairly limited in the absence of Pogba.

After a good start to the season Pogba has frustrated Manchester United fans, and his performances haven't lived up to the £89m price tag.

