Ilkay Gundogan Claims Manchester City Can Emulate Bayern Munich's Success Under Pep Guardiola

Midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan, believes that manager Pep Guardiola can make Manchester City a dominant force to be reckoned with in English football, in the same way that he did with Bayern Munich.

Guardiola spent three years at the helm of Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga in all three seasons and continuing the team's dominance as the best in Germany.

Gundogan, who joined Manchester City in the summer of 2016 as Guardiola's first signing as City manager, spoke (via the Independent ) about how the former Bayern Munich boss can bring the same kind of longevity to success at the newly crowned Premier League champions.

"I think he is one of the best coaches in the world and I'm really grateful to be able to work with him," said the 27-year-old Gundogan, who also admitted that it will be much more difficult to create such dominance of domestic football in the Premier League.

"We have five or six teams who are all able to win the league and that makes it incredibly difficult. But we are ambitious and we aim to win every game. If we continue with this mentality then there's no reason we can't continue in this way."

Gundogan struggled with a knee ligament injury in his first season at City that kept him on the sidelines for nine months, but has been a key player for Guardiola's side since returning to full fitness in September last year.

Gundogan scored a 25th minute penalty on Saturday that helped Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspurs 3-1 at Wembley and has a total of seven goals in 35 Premier League appearances.