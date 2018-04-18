'Just Speculation': Claude Puel Hits Back at Talk That Harry Maguire Could Be Sold This Summer

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has suggested that the club will not be listening to any offers for defender Harry Maguire any time soon, despite speculation linking the defender with both Manchester clubs and Arsenal.

The England international has been one of the first names on the team sheet at the King Power Stadium since his £17m move from Hull City last summer, and has played every minute in the Premier League this season for Leicester.

"He is a valuable player for us. It is just speculation," Puel told the press when asked about the player's future (as quoted by BBC Sport). "He came into Leicester and played and developed and he needs to continue to improve.

"He's a young player with fantastic attributes, an international player, and it is a good thing to have this player at Leicester."

The 25-year-old has impressed on both the domestic and international stage this season. He has contributed to a clean sheet in each of his four international games for England, and is yet to concede a goal in an England shirt.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Impressive performances have led to speculation that a number of 'big' clubs are keeping tabs on him, with the latest reports suggesting that Tottenham are ready to enter the race for his services.

Puel, however, has claimed that Leicester will resist offers and are looking to build their team around Maguire.

"He is an important player for us and it is important to give him a good feeling for the future, to build a good team around him and to keep a good ambition for the future," he insisted.

Asked if that meant he would not be selling Maguire, Puel replied: "Of course."

Maguire looks a shoo in for Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad that will travel to Russia in the summer. However, the defender will look to make a claim for a starting place by impressing the England manager in Leicester's last five games of the season, starting against Southampton tomorrow night.