Juventus Reportedly in Search of Midfield Alternatives After Receiving No Answer From Liverpool Star

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Juventus are ready to end their pursuit of Emre Can and move onto alternative options to fill the midfield role, according to reports in Italy. 

Can is out of contract with Liverpool in the summer, and has been in contact with Juventus for the last few months, with recent reports claiming that the Italian club were 'confident' of securing the services of the German international.

This time yesterday 👌 31 goals in the last 10 league games 🔥

A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on

However, it now seems that the club is not so confident, and according to Tuttosport, they are already considering different options in Can's position. 

It has been reported that Juventus president Giuseppe Marotta set a deadline of ten days on April 7th for Can to make a decision on if he wanted to sign for the club or not. That deadline has now passed, and the club still do not have an answer from the 24-year-old. 

On my way ➡ ➡ 🇩🇪 #DieMannschaft #EC23

A post shared by Emre Can (@ec2323) on

That said, the report does claim that Juventus would still be open to Can accepting their offer if he was to approach them in the coming days. 


Juventus are said to be after a midfielder with international experience, and names that are mentioned as alternatives to Can include Arsenal's Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey. 

The 27-year-old has appeared in 20 Premier League games so far this season, and although his season has been disrupted by injury, has impressed when he has played for Arsene Wenger's team. 

Liverpool have made attempts to keep Can at Anfield beyond the summer, but contract talks broke down over a disagreement about a release clause. The midfielder has missed the last three league games with a back injury.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)