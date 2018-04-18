Juventus Reportedly in Search of Midfield Alternatives After Receiving No Answer From Liverpool Star

Juventus are ready to end their pursuit of Emre Can and move onto alternative options to fill the midfield role, according to reports in Italy.

Can is out of contract with Liverpool in the summer, and has been in contact with Juventus for the last few months, with recent reports claiming that the Italian club were 'confident' of securing the services of the German international.

However, it now seems that the club is not so confident, and according to Tuttosport, they are already considering different options in Can's position.

It has been reported that Juventus president Giuseppe Marotta set a deadline of ten days on April 7th for Can to make a decision on if he wanted to sign for the club or not. That deadline has now passed, and the club still do not have an answer from the 24-year-old.

That said, the report does claim that Juventus would still be open to Can accepting their offer if he was to approach them in the coming days.





Juventus are said to be after a midfielder with international experience, and names that are mentioned as alternatives to Can include Arsenal's Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 20 Premier League games so far this season, and although his season has been disrupted by injury, has impressed when he has played for Arsene Wenger's team.

Liverpool have made attempts to keep Can at Anfield beyond the summer, but contract talks broke down over a disagreement about a release clause. The midfielder has missed the last three league games with a back injury.