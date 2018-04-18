Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter to Urge Club to Sign Spurs Star to Partner Naby Keita Next Season

According to recent reports, Mousa Dembele looks like he could be on his way out of Tottenham at the end of the season.

With Spurs apparently willing to listen to offers for the Belgian midfielder, and many fans are calling for their club to make a move for the 30-year-old. None more so that Liverpool fans.

With the imminent arrival of Naby Keita from Red Bull Leipzig in the summer, Liverpool fans are beginning to speculate who could partner the 23-year-old in the central midfield areas next season.

And it seems that many believe Dembele to be the perfect option to lineup alongside the Guinea international.

Spurs letting dembele go this summer allegedly WOW if true .. @LFC should be on that !!!! — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) April 17, 2018





Go get Dembele #LFC — P a u l (@Liverpaul88) April 17, 2018

I'd be all over Dembele if he's available. Spurs are mad as he's one of their best players. Wouldn't mind a midfield 3 of @mousadembele @Alex_OxChambo and Keita next season for us 👌🏻#LFC https://t.co/N0VbT8RSkp — Luke Hughes (@hughesyLFC) April 17, 2018

Spurs would be stupid to listen to offers for Moussa Dembele if the rumours are true. The guy is a BALLER and so hard to get the ball of him.. he sooooo underrated id have him at Liverpool for sure...#LFC #Spurs — Davy Mac (@Davy7Mac) April 17, 2018

Keita and milner with dembele behind pic.twitter.com/Azpla1KS1o — rb_lfc (@robert_bergin) April 16, 2018

He’s without doubt one of the most underrated players in the league. I’d be all over that. Dembele and Keita 👀👀 — Rob Shotton (@Rob15Shotton) April 17, 2018

Dembele has one year left to run on his Tottenham contract, and it is said that Spurs are looking to make a significant profit on the £15m they invested in the player when they signed him from Fulham in 2012.