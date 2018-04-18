Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter to Urge Club to Sign Spurs Star to Partner Naby Keita Next Season

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

According to recent reports, Mousa Dembele looks like he could be on his way out of Tottenham at the end of the season. 

With Spurs apparently willing to listen to offers for the Belgian midfielder, and many fans are calling for their club to make a move for the 30-year-old. None more so that Liverpool fans. 

With the imminent arrival of Naby Keita from Red Bull Leipzig in the summer, Liverpool fans are beginning to speculate who could partner the 23-year-old in the central midfield areas next season. 

And it seems that many believe Dembele to be the perfect option to lineup alongside the Guinea international. 


Dembele has one year left to run on his Tottenham contract, and it is said that Spurs are looking to make a significant profit on the £15m they invested in the player when they signed him from Fulham in 2012. 

