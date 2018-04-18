Liverpool Loanee Ruled Out for Rest of the Season Following Hamstring Injury

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

On loan Liverpool youngster and Nigerian World Cup hopeful Taiwo Awoniyi has seen his season end prematurely after suffering a hamstring injury whilst with Belgian First Division A club Royal Excel Mouscron.

Awoniyi has enjoyed a good campaign away from Anfield, scoring ten goals in 31 appearances for Mouscron this term. The 20-year-old had held onto hopes of making it as a surprise inclusion in the Super Eagles' World Cup team ahead of the summer tournament in Russia, but his latest setback has all but ended his hopes.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

According to Belgian outlet Het Laaste Nieuws, Awoniyi was absent for his side's last two fixtures against Zulte Waregem (April 14) and Waasland-Beveren (April 17). This is down to what is believed to be a grade two hamstring injury.

It will leave the optimistic striker out of action for six weeks, ending his season.

MARWAN NAAMANI/GettyImages

Awoniyi will ultimately miss Mouscron's play-off push. They face OH Leuven, Zulte-Waregem, Waasland-Beveren, Lierse and Kortrijk as the campaign draws to an end.

Liverpool will be looking to sent the Nigerian out on loan once against next season; the youngster still nowhere near ready to play on Merseyside, and having had permit troubles in recent times, another loan stint is likely the best course of action.

While another stint away from Merseyside, the report admits that another year with Mouscron is unlikely. The Reds would instead look to sent Awoniyi to a team of higher quality in order to help the young striker's progression. Where that team would be, however, is left without speculation.

