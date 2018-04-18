Mousa Dembele 'Ready to Move' on From Tottenham With Surprise Move to China a Possibility

April 18, 2018

Star Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele is looking to leave the London club, and is keen to test himself in a new league, according to reports. 

The Belgian international has been at Tottenham since 2012, and has been a key figure in the Spurs side for the last six seasons as a lynchpin in the middle of the park for Mauricio Pochettino's men. 

However, after weeks of speculation about the midfielder's future, The Independent claim that the 30-year-old is ready to move on, with a move to the Chinese Super League the most likely destination. 

Reports yesterday suggested that Tottenham are willing to cash in on the midfielder, who has a year remaining on his contract. Although Spurs will be looking for a significant fee for such an influential player, and will want to make a significant profit on the £15m that they paid for him back in 2012. 

Dembele has played a total of 234 games for the Lilywhites, but has been restricted to just 20 Premier League starts so far this season due to injury. 


The report in the Independent claims that both the player and club have together decided that the physical demands of the Premier League means that he would be best to move on. 

Clubs in both the Chinese Super League and Serie A are said to be interested in the services of the 30-year-old, with the Chinese League the most likely destination due to the money that is likely to be involved in any deal. 

