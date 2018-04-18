Paul Pogba Determined to Fight for Man Utd Place as Agent Offers France Star to PSG

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is desperate to stay at Old Trafford next season despite appearing to fall out of favour with the club's manager, José Mourinho.


It has been suggested in recent weeks that the France international could be offloaded this summer as United prepare for a massive overhaul when the transfer window reopens.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

But a report from the Sun claims that Manchester United's hierarchy do not want to lose their star midfielder any time soon - a feeling that is reciprocated by the 25-year-old.


Pogba has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season and the Frenchman has either been substituted or left out altogether in eight of the last 13 games for United.


And it is this uncertainty surrounding his place in the Red Devils' first team that has forced his agent, Mino Raiola, to inquire about a move away from Manchester this summer.

The Daily Mail claim that Raiola has already approached Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain over a potential move. 


But a deal to the Parc des Princes seems unlikely at this stage as the Parisians are already under UEFA's gaze for splashing out £365m on Neymar and Kylian Mbappé in 2017.


Pogba has also been catching the eye of Real Madrid and Barcelona, although the extent of their interest is still unknown.

That would leave a move elsewhere in the Premier League the most likely option this summer for the former Juventus star, with both Chelsea and Manchester City keeping tabs on Pogba ahead of the transfer window.

