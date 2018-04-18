Report Claims Chelsea's Lack of Managerial Stability Could Hinder Pursuit of Ivory Coast Star

Chelsea's need to have clarity of their managerial situation for next season might have been given new impetus after a report claimed that one of their top transfer targets is likely to hold off on a move until he knows who will be in charge of the Blues next season.

Nice star Jean Michael Seri is a man in demand and the Ivory Coast international being linked with a host of clubs across Europe since last summer. In addition to rumoured interest from the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal, Chelsea have made the 26-year-old a top summer target as they look to rebuild after a very disappointing campaign in 2017/18.

However, The Mirror claims that Seri, who has a reported value of around £35m, may delay making any move to Stamford Bridge until it is known who will be in charge of the club next season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The report claims Chelsea wanted to make an early move for Seri to avoid being drawn into a bidding war with other suitors, but the likelihood of any early deal could depend on Antonio Conte's future.

Conte seems almost certain to depart in the summer, while the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Luis Enrique and Maurizio Sarri have all been linked with the Chelsea post. Such is the inevitability of Conte's departure, whispers earlier in April indicated the former Italy boss had already been dismissed.





While those reports proved false, few expect Conte to be in the Stamford Bridge dugout in 2018/19.

While speculation over his future has not died down since last summer, Seri's output on the pitch this season has not been as spectacular for Nice. The winner of the Prix Marc-Vivien Foé 2017 - the award for the best African layer in Ligue 1 - has scored just once domestically this season, registering five assists, as Nice sit sixth in the table.