Tottenham Hotspur Fans React to News That Club Could Lose Key Man in the Summer

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are keen to tie down Christian Eriksen to a new contract at the club after he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Reports have recently emerged that Eriksen could be on his way out as he enters the final two years of his contract at the club. Barcelona have been reported to be favourites to sign the Danish international.

Since joining the club in 2013, Eriksen has made over 150 appearances for the Lilywhites and has notched 56 goals for Spurs. However, his form has attracted the attention of a number of big clubs, and Spurs face a challenge to keep him at the club.

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

Daniel Levy has been accused by Tottenham fans of leaving contract negotiations until the last minute and being reluctant to give player's a pay rise. However, his reluctance may cost Spurs big time.

In light of this news, Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure: 

As much as it may pain Spurs fans, they could see another star player leave for a bigger club. Despite Tottenham achieving Champions League football, Levy's reluctance to give player's improved contracts could see Eriksen leave the club. And there isn't a shortage of team's vying for his signature.

