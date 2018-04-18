Tottenham Linked With Second Attempt at Signing Promising Leicester Youngster This Summer

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be keen on going back in for Leicester wide man Demarai Gray this summer, having failed to secure the youngster's signature last year.

Spurs were consistently linked with a move for the 21-year-old in the build up to this season, with the England Under-21's captain unhappy at his lack of play time at the King Power Stadium during the 2016/17 campaign.

However, Gray was persuaded to stick it out with the Foxes, being told he would receive more opportunities this time around. And that seems to have been the case. Gray has made 14 Premier League starts so far this season, coming on as a substitute on 16 occasions. But that hasn't stopped rumours of his departure.

According to ESPN, Pochettino is keen to go back in for the winger - his arrival would add more options out wide for the Argentine, and the youngster would offer good competition for the likes of Erik Lamela and Son Heung Min.

Having scored four goals and registered three assists this term, Gray is said to want even more chances at Leicester than he's received this season (despite an increase in game time), and is considering his future at the club.

A move to north London wouldn't necesarily guarantee more minutes on the pitch - and would likely spell more time on the bench. However, Pochettino is developing a reputation for handing youngsters a good opportunity at his side, and should Gray impress, he'd definitely receive the chance to prove himself; just look at Davinson Sanchez and how he's dethroned Toby Alderweireld for proof.

