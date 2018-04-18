Uruguay, Argentina & Paraguay Set to Bid to Host Centenary FIFA World Cup in 2030

Following the success of the Brazilian World Cup in 2014, the biggest sporting competition in the World could be heading back to South America in the near future, with Uruguay looking to host in 2030.

According to The Sun, Uruguay have turned their attention to the 2030 World Cup as they want the centenary to be celebrated back where it all started in 1930. But there are numerous substantial roadblocks in Uruguay's hosting quest, which looks likely to become a joint bid between them, Paraguay and Argentina.

We have another piece on the 1930 World Cup!



The final between Uruguay and Argentina was an absolute classic... https://t.co/a8o80lN3lH — 90min (@90min_Football) February 1, 2018

Uruguay simply doesn't have the infrastructure to host a modern day World Cup by themselves. Their population stands at just over three million, and once great stadiums are now seemingly in no shape to handle the capacities of World Cup matches.

Talks between the three countries over the bid progressed after a meeting last week. Argentina wants to use eight cities, with two each in Uruguay and Paraguay. Despite Argentina's involvement, this could be the very definition of a hard sell.

With a Canada/Mexico/USA World Cup looking likely for 2026, would FIFA allow consecutive competitions to be held in the Americas? It's also worth considering the absence of a World Cup in Europe since 2006 and the fact that Africa has only ever held one, in 2010.

If Uruguay are to get their wish of hosting - or in this case joint hosting - the centenary World Cup, they'll need to navigate these bumps in the road and make a strong case to FIFA.