'We Sell Newspapers': Karim Benzema Labels Himself a 'Great' Player As He Hits Back at Criticism

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

Karim Benzema has hit back at negativity surrounding his recent performances, claiming "people have always criticised great players".


In terms of goals at least, the 30-year-old Real Madrid forward is enduring his worst season personally since moving to the Spanish capital in 2009. He has netted just five times in 26 outings, with fans and media reports tipping him for the exit to make way for new blood, after nine seasons with Los Blancos.


However, the three-time Champions League winner has not lost confidence in his own ability despite a difficult campaign, defending himself as 'great' in a revealing interview with Vanity Fair, while insisting paper talk does not affect him.

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

"I play football and I try to help my teammates and to win everything there is to win, but I don't care if my name is in the papers, it doesn't mean anything," the 81-cap France international said. 

"What I don't like is when people attack me when I play well, even if I don't score. I play for the people who value what I do on the pitch."

Addressing the infamous whistles that he and his teammates have received from notoriously hard to please fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, Benzema was blunt in his response.

"Those that come to the stadium to whistle, let them whistle. I'm not going to change their opinion," he continued.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

"People have always criticised great players. We sell newspapers. I don't need to read the press to know when I've have a bad game."

Speaking about the 'BBC' trinity of himself, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Lyon striker joked about about recent criticism, while admitting his relationship with his teammates is more professional than personal.

"We are all friends. But I can not tell you that we go out to dinner together, we are friends at work," he revealed.

While Benzema's time in front of goal has been trying this season, manager Zindine Zidane publicly backed his forward, after the 1-2 win over Malaga on Sunday night.

"It's been a complicated season in terms of goals for Benzema," Zidane explained. "He'd like to score, and he's had chances, he played very well tonight, but he lacked a goal. He's not going to give up."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)