Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Reportedly Faced Angry Backlash From Squad After Roma Collapse

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Barcelona's incredible 3-0 defeat to Roma in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals has reportedly caused some of the club's players to lose faith in manager Ernesto Valverde.

There's no doubt the Barca players had previously had a good relationship with Valverde, you don't go 33 league games unbeaten without the majority of vital components clicking. However, the shocking capitulation at Stadio Olimpico has seemingly sullied this relationship. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Maybe the players or Valverde underestimated the occasion and ability of Roma, but it is the 54-year-old who has faced an angry backlash from the squad. The player reportedly confronted the boss about tactical decisions that they couldn't understand.

According to Sport English, one of the most severe responses he got came from one of the dressing room heavyweights: "Boss, this was a game for physical players," he told Valverde. 

The coach listened to the players complaints but could not give any response.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

It left Valverde well aware of how unhappy the players were after the crumble at the Stadio Olympico. The players frustrations were justified, the chosen starting 11 lacked the physicality to combat and deal with Roma's direct approach. Not only that, he didn't notice the mismatch and rectify it.

Despite all of this, Barcelona are on the brink of a record breaking season and play the Copa del Rey final this Saturday against Sevilla. Valverde has to prove he can be a great tactical coach for the big occasions.  

