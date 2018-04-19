Brighton Defender Lewis Dunk Urges Seagulls to Work 'Until Job Is Done' After Tottenham Draw

Lewis Dunk has urged his Brighton teammates to continue fighting for Premier League survival until it is mathematically secured. Brighton drew 1-1 at home to Spurs on Tuesday night, which could be enough to see the Seagulls to safety in their inaugural season in the Premier League.

Brighton are currently in 13th, eight points clear of the relegation zone with only four games remaining, and are edging closer toward Premier League status next season. However, Dunk has warned that they still need to secure points if they are to be in the top flight next season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Dunk, speaking to the Brighton & Hove Independent, remained positive about their upcoming games, saying: “We’ve got a tough run-in but we’re confident as a group and have got to make sure we step over the line.

“The whole performance was very disappointing in a big derby (at Palace). We came back home against a top six side like Tottenham, stuck to our game plan and the only chance they had was the goal, so credit to the boys, all 11 defended for their lives.

“We were very frustrated with the goal but the reaction we showed straight after to win the penalty was credit to the boys.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He added: "Until it’s done, we’re going to keep working and try everything we can to be here next year.





“It’s a massive point and we’re crawling to the line now. Hopefully we can get a win to see us over it.





“We’re not quite there and anything can happen. We’ve still got a job to do. The manager keeps saying that and we’ll keep going until it’s done and we’ll keep fighting."

Brighton's remaining fixtures, however will encourage rivals, as their remaining matches include trips to Burnley, Manchester City and Liverpool as well as a home tie against Manchester United.