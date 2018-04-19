Chelsea & Spurs Prepare for Summer Transfer Battle As London Rivals Move on PSG Defensive Ace

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be preparing to go head to head in the race for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa this summer, as both sides look to strengthen in their defensive departments.

As reported by the Mirror, the Blues have given up their hopes of signing Juventus ace Alex Sandro and now consider Kurzawa to be a more realistic option to bolster their ranks. Spurs are likely to part company with England international Danny Rose this summer, and would look to bring in the 25-year-old as competition for current starter Ben Davies.

Manchester United could also look to sign Kurzawa, with Luke Shaw looking certain to leave the club after publicly falling out with his manager José Mourinho.

ALAIN JOCARD/GettyImages

Kurzawa - who has 11 senior caps for France - has slowly worked his way into the PSG set-up since joining the club in 2015.





The dynamic dribbler has excelled for his side this season, proving himself as a formidable attacker as well as a disciplined defender. In the Champions League group stages, the former Monaco man scored an impressive hat-trick against Anderlecht.





Spurs will feel confident that they have the edge over Chelsea, as they're more likely to be able to offer the player Champions League football next season.

Furthermore, the Blues have more competition for places in the left back position, with Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri both likely to stay with the club beyond the summer transfer window.