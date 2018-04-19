David Moyes Contract Talks With West Ham 'on Hold' With Irons Eyeing New Head of Recruitment

David Moyes' contract talks with West Ham are on hold until the club have officially avoided Premier League relegation, with the Hammers currently seven points clear of the bottom three.

Moyes took over in November and has steered West Ham away from the bottom three, but they are still not mathematically safe. Moyes' contract is set to expire at the end of the season and talks have been put on hold until survival is guaranteed.

As reported by the Mirror, rumours on Thursday indicated that Moyes is likely to continue his role next season and that the club are cancelling plans to appoint a director of football. Instead, West Ham are looking for a head of recruitment to aid Moyes.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Evening Standard report that Moyes was dismayed by the poor structure in West Ham's scouting network. It's understood that if the Scotsman is appointed permanently, he will have more responsibility and co-chairman David Sullivan will take a step back.

David Sullivan admitted: "I haven't done well enough. Nobody has done well enough. I work my socks off but sometimes it's not good enough."

Since taking charge, Moyes has done a good job at West Ham. They currently sit 14th in the Premier League and it's looking likely that the West Ham fans will be watching top flight football next season at the London Stadium.

West Ham can move a step closer to Premier League survival with a win away at Arsenal on Sunday.