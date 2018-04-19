Eddie Howe Insists Bournemouth Are Getting Closer to Matching 'Top Sides' After United Defeat

Following his side's 2-0 loss at home to Manchester United, Eddie Howe was left to consider whether Bournemouth had gotten what they'd deserved against the big boys this season.

Quoted by club's website after the game, Howe said: "I think we're always looking to try and improve every season, but it gets harder and the margins get smaller and smaller. Even though our record against the top sides hasn't been great, I don't think we've got what we deserved out of some matches."

He added: "Games this year have been closer. Tonight we were really in the game and there wasn't a huge gap in performance levels, but we ended up losing. We weren't embarrassed or disgraced."

The Bournemouth boss also commented on his team's penalty claim in the second half where Callum Wilson appeared to be fouled as he attempted to convert a cross, insisting: "I think Callum [Wilson] has got goalside and has the chance to tap the ball into an empty net. I think he's off balance as a result and for me it's a penalty."





Bournemouth have once again enjoyed a season where they've punched above their weight and with the Cherries sat in 11th place, they'll be playing Premier League football once again next season.

It wasn't their night on Wednesday though, with Howe acknowledging: "The final pass wasn't great today. We got in great positions and our counter-attacks were good. There were times where you think this is the moment, but you have to credit United's centre-backs, they shut the gaps and handled the pace of our front two very well."