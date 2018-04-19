Fenerbahce's Cup Match Against Besiktas Abandoned After Manager Suffers Head Cut From Thrown Object

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

The Turkish Cup semi final between Fenerbahce and Besiktas was abandoned on Thursday evening after one of the managers was struck on the head and cut by an object thrown by supporters.

The two clubs are fierce rivals, with both giants of the Turkish game, and the atmosphere was intense as former Real Madrid defender Pepe was sent off for a reckless tackle.

According to the Guardian, tensions increased at Fenerbahce’s Sukru Saracoglu stadium when objects were thrown at a Besiktas player as a corner was taken.

STRINGER/GettyImages

Fenerbahce players attempted to calm down their supporters but the disorder continued into the second half, resulting in Besiktas boss Senol Gunes being hit on the head by an unidentified object and reportedly needing five stitches.


The Besiktas players then left the field alongside the referee and his fellow officials and the game, which was goalless at the time of its conclusion, was abandoned.

According to the Sun, Gunes "dropped to the floor and clutched his head in agony" after what appeared to be a seat was launched at him.

Riot police were on hand for the derby in a bid to restore order and at least 15 Fenerbahce fans were arrested as officers made their way into the stands to find the offenders, according to local reports.

Fenerbahce could be hit with a stadium ban in the coming weeks.

