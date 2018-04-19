FIFA Dismisses Complaint of Alleged Racism Towards England Youngster in Under-17 World Cup Final

FIFA have formally dismissed a complaint of racism made by the FA after Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster alleged in an interview with The Guardian in December that one of his teammates has been called a 'monkey' by a Spanish player in the Under-17 World Cup final.

Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White was the player the racial slur was said to be directed at.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Speaking to the newspaper about the incident, Brewster had said: "Something happened in the box. As Morgan was running away, [a Spain player] has called him a monkey. 'Morgan,' I said, 'did you hear that?' He said: 'Yeah, yeah, I thought I was the only one.'"

The FA lodged a complaint thereafter and FIFA launched an investigation. But four months later it has been dismissed after world football's governing body cited a lack of coevidence.

A FIFA statement issued on Thursday read: "The Disciplinary Committee had opened proceedings following a complaint lodged by The FA after a Spanish player had allegedly used discriminatory language towards an English player during the final match of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup India 2017.

"Following a thorough investigation, the Disciplinary Committee has decided to dismiss all charges in view of the lack of sufficient evidence that could corroborate the English player's claim.

"Despite the absence of a sanction, which can only be imposed on the basis of clear evidence, the Disciplinary Committee would like to restate FIFA's unequivocal, zero-tolerance stance against all forms of discrimination, as enshrined in the FIFA Statutes."

Brewster, who celebrated his 18th birthday earlier this month, finished the tournament as top scorer with eight goals to his name. Injury has unfortunately ruled him out of action for Liverpool since January, though, denying a possible first team call-up in the process.