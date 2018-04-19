FIFA Dismisses Complaint of Alleged Racism Towards England Youngster in Under-17 World Cup Final

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

FIFA have formally dismissed a complaint of racism made by the FA after Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster alleged in an interview with The Guardian in December that one of his teammates has been called a 'monkey' by a Spanish player in the Under-17 World Cup final.

Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White was the player the racial slur was said to be directed at.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Speaking to the newspaper about the incident, Brewster had said: "Something happened in the box. As Morgan was running away, [a Spain player] has called him a monkey. 'Morgan,' I said, 'did you hear that?' He said: 'Yeah, yeah, I thought I was the only one.'"

The FA lodged a complaint thereafter and FIFA launched an investigation. But four months later it has been dismissed after world football's governing body cited a lack of coevidence.

A FIFA statement issued on Thursday read: "The Disciplinary Committee had opened proceedings following a complaint lodged by The FA after a Spanish player had allegedly used discriminatory language towards an English player during the final match of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup India 2017.

"Following a thorough investigation, the Disciplinary Committee has decided to dismiss all charges in view of the lack of sufficient evidence that could corroborate the English player's claim.

"Despite the absence of a sanction, which can only be imposed on the basis of clear evidence, the Disciplinary Committee would like to restate FIFA's unequivocal, zero-tolerance stance against all forms of discrimination, as enshrined in the FIFA Statutes."

Brewster, who celebrated his 18th birthday earlier this month, finished the tournament as top scorer with eight goals to his name. Injury has unfortunately ruled him out of action for Liverpool since January, though, denying a possible first team call-up in the process.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)