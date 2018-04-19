Journalist Claims Liverpool Must 'Go All Out' to Sign Brazilian Star to Boost Trophy Hopes

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Former Sunderland goalkeeper turned journalist David Preece has encouraged Liverpool to 'go all out' for Roma stopper Alisson in the summer transfer window to boost any hopes they have of clinching silverware next season.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for the Brazilian international this season following a sensational campaign for Roma, which has seen him establish himself as the undisputed number one for both club and country.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Whilst the 25-year-old continues to thrive in Italy, Liverpool have been waging war in between the sticks as the jury continues to mull over Loris Karius' ability to hold down the position in the long term whilst Simon Mignolet has all but played his last game for the Anfield outfit. 


With speculation continuing to link the Reds with a move for Alisson, Preece is adamant that the club must do everything they can to sign the Brazilian in the summer. 

“If Liverpool have any aspirations of winning anything, Alisson is the type of goalkeeper they need to get,” Preece told Irish podcast Second Captains, via Off the Ball

“If the chance was there to get Alisson, I know for a fact Liverpool will be going all out in the summer to get him."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Karius has steadied the ship in recent months after being handed the number one spot indefinitely, having helped keep eight clean sheets in the Reds' last 13 outings.

Preece added on the German stopper: "I think when you look at Karius, he's still young. He's 24 year old. We're starting to see the goalkeeper Liverpool thought they were getting. Maybe it's about 18 months late than expected.

"I think they thought he'd fit straight in because he'd experienced English football before [at Manchester City] but again he was hit by nerves where it affected his game and not just his decision making but technically as well.

"It's only now he's getting on top of his game again but I'm not so sure."


The two stoppers will go head to head when their respective sides face off against one another in the upcoming semi-final of the Champions League.

