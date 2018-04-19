Liverpool Fans Eye Real Madrid Star on Twitter After Report Claims Transfer Is Close to Completion

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to display their joy after fresh reports linking the Reds with Real Madrid starlet Dani Ceballos emerged.

The 21-year-old has struggled for minutes with Los Blancos this season after an impressive 2016/17 campaign with Real Betis, having registered two goals added two assists last term.

However, Liverpool supporters believe manager Jurgen Klopp could turn the Spaniard into a quality player and a key man at Anfield, with the Merseyside club now a force to be reckoned with under the German.

Italian site Calciomercato claim that a four-year deal between Ceballos and Liverpool is close to finalisation, despite previous reports linking the midfielder with a move to Serie A side AC Milan.

Here are a selection of tweets displaying the enthusiasm of Liverpool fans, with most excited to see what Ceballos could do in the Premier League should the transfer go through.

I’d take him for sure. Klopp can definitely turn him into a quality player. — respecter of women (@RespecterOf) April 19, 2018

He is already such good quality I can’t imagine how amazing he could be under Klopp — LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) April 19, 2018

Given all of this their bargaining position shouldn't be strong so hope we could get him for a reasonable price. I'd take him, he's very technical 👌 but it would be interesting where he fits and who else we get considering he can play no.8 and no.10 — B-Rad (@RedYellowTrance) April 19, 2018

Ruben Neves, Jorginho and Ceballos. I'd be over the moon if we get two of these players.#LFC — Arsonye (@Arsonye) April 18, 2018

Ceballos has scored twice in La Liga so far this season, with both goals coming in a 2-1 win at Alaves back in 2017 earlier in the season.

