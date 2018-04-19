Liverpool Fans Eye Real Madrid Star on Twitter After Report Claims Transfer Is Close to Completion

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to display their joy after fresh reports linking the Reds with Real Madrid starlet Dani Ceballos emerged.

The 21-year-old has struggled for minutes with Los Blancos this season after an impressive 2016/17 campaign with Real Betis, having registered two goals added two assists last term.

Jonathan Daniel/GettyImages

However, Liverpool supporters believe manager Jurgen Klopp could turn the Spaniard into a quality player and a key man at Anfield, with the Merseyside club now a force to be reckoned with under the German.

Italian site Calciomercato claim that a four-year deal between Ceballos and Liverpool is close to finalisation, despite previous reports linking the midfielder with a move to Serie A side AC Milan.

Here are a selection of tweets displaying the enthusiasm of Liverpool fans, with most excited to see what Ceballos could do in the Premier League should the transfer go through.

Ceballos has scored twice in La Liga so far this season, with both goals coming in a 2-1 win at Alaves back in 2017 earlier in the season.

In other transfer news, a journalist has claimed Liverpool must go "all out" to sign long-term target and Roma goalkeeper Alisson.

