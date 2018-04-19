Magpies Loanee Eager to Know Whether or Not He's Still Wanted at Newcastle as He Hopes for Return

Newcastle goalkeeper Matz Sels claims to be grateful to Rafa Benitez for signing him and is eager to return to St James' Park for another chance to convince the manager of his worth.

The Belgian joined the Magpies two years ago, making the switch from Gent, but is now on loan at Anderlecht after a sub-par campaign in the Championship.

The 26-year-old hasn't given up on his Newcastle career, however, and is keen to make a name for himself at his parent club. And with his deal set to run up to 2021, he does have a good shot as it relates to staking a claim

“I want to know if the club wants to keep me,” he said, via the Shields Gazette. “But I have not closed the chapter on Newcastle. I remain very grateful to Rafa Benitez for hiring me.”

Sels, though, isn't ready to speak about his future and won't be until discussing certain things with the club.

“At the moment, I could make statements in all directions,” he continued. "But I have to wait. I depend on Newcastle’s project, to which I remain bound for several years. I have not had news in a few months, but I do not let it get in my head. As soon as the club has ensured their stay in the Premier League, they will contact me.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle have brought in keeper Martin Dubravka on loan, striking a deal with him in January. They also have the option of making the stopper's deal a permanent one, something which could scupper Sels' hopes.