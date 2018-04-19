Manager Admits Liverpool Starlet's Move 'Hasn't Worked Out' as Season Comes to an End

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has admitted Ryan Kent's loan move from Liverpool hasn't really worked out.



The 21-year-old joined the Robins in January on a temporary basis after spending the first half of the season on loan at Bundesliga outfit Freiburg, but has made just 10 Championship appearances since his switch.

In recent weeks Kent has failed to make Johnson's matchday squads and has only impressed in glimpses at Ashton Gate, and the manager has spoken honestly about the youngster's showing.



As quoted by the Bristol Post , he admitted: "Ryan hasn’t done it to how we would have hoped in our team for whatever reason.



"He came into a club with big expectations and for whatever reason it hasn’t quite worked as we would have all hoped. The squad understands each other and has cohesion with each other, its not always easy to break into that scenario."

Despite Johnson's brutal assessment, he did acknowledge the player's potential and believes that Kent has a big future in the game.



He added: "Ryan, let me tell you, is a great player. If you told me he was coming through our academy as a 20 year-old, I’d tell you he was going to be a £10m player in the next few years."

The Oldham-born youngster is highly rated at parent club Liverpool, and has previously impressed at Championship clubs Barnsley and Coventry, as well as in the Audi Cup for the Reds against the likes of Bayern Munich in pre-season.