Marcos Alonso Hit With 3-Game Ban After FA Commission Upholds Violent Conduct Charge

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso will miss the club's next three games after an Independent Regulatory Commission upheld an FA charge of violent conduct against Southampton forward Shane Long during Saturday's Premier League fixture at St Mary's.





Alonso appeared to stamp on Long's leg late in the first half, with Southampton leading 1-0 at the time. Chelsea eventually went on to win the game 3-2 after mounting a dramatic comeback.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Spaniard, who was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year this week, initially denied the charge, leading to the Independent Regulatory Commission having to preside.

It means that Alonso will miss Thursday night's Premier League clash with Burnley at Turf Moor, as well as the FA Cup semi final against Southampton at Wembley this weekend.

The third game of his suspension will cover the away trip to Swansea in the Premier League at the end of the month, and he will then be available to return to action when Liverpool visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday 6th May.