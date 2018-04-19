Newcastle United are looking ahead to next season and are keen on signing current loanee Kenedy on a permanent basis.

Since joining Newcastle on loan in January, Kenedy has five assists and three goals. The Brazilian has been vital in helping steer the Magpies away from a relegation dogfight this season.

However, his impressive performances haven't gone unnoticed, with European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain both showing interest in the 22-year-old recently.

As reported by the Northen Echo, Newcastle are fearful that Chelsea won't sell the youngster given their recent history of letting quality players leave. Rafa Benitez is looking to try and get the deal done as soon as possible, given the levels of interest shown by Bayern and PSG.

The Newcastle boss also admitted he tried to sign Kenedy before and revealed: "We tried to sign the player (in January) and they said 'no' it is a loan now. We could not say we wanted the player permanently because they would say no.

"Chelsea, I am sure they will wait. Chelsea has a lot of confidence in the lad. When we tried to bring him last summer we couldn't. The lad wanted to play, but was in a top side."

He continued: "We pushed and it was impossible. We were ready in January. I was worried because it was taking too long. We had to be sure we could do it and we did it now we have to see."

Kenedy has previously stated that he would be happy to stay at St James' Park, stating: "This new stage with Newcastle’s shirt makes me very happy. It’s very difficult for a player to stay a long time without playing, even more to get back in the rhythm of the Premier League.

“If it’s good for everyone, it would be a pleasure to continue wearing the shirt of this great team.”