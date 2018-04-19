Report: Newcastle Eyes Permanent Move for Chelsea Loan Star Kenedy

Newcastle United are looking ahead to next season and are keen on signing current loanee Kenedy on a permanent basis.

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Newcastle United are looking ahead to next season and are keen on signing current loanee Kenedy on a permanent basis. 

Since joining Newcastle on loan in January, Kenedy has five assists and three goals. The Brazilian has been vital in helping steer the Magpies away from a relegation dogfight this season.

However, his impressive performances haven't gone unnoticed, with European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain both showing interest in the 22-year-old recently.

As reported by the Northen Echo, Newcastle are fearful that Chelsea won't sell the youngster given their recent history of letting quality players leave. Rafa Benitez is looking to try and get the deal done as soon as possible, given the levels of interest shown by Bayern and PSG.

The Newcastle boss also admitted he tried to sign Kenedy before and revealed: "We tried to sign the player (in January) and they said 'no' it is a loan now. We could not say we wanted the player permanently because they would say no.

"Chelsea, I am sure they will wait. Chelsea has a lot of confidence in the lad. When we tried to bring him last summer we couldn't. The lad wanted to play, but was in a top side."

He continued: "We pushed and it was impossible. We were ready in January. I was worried because it was taking too long. We had to be sure we could do it and we did it now we have to see."

Kenedy has previously stated that he would be happy to stay at St James' Park, stating"This new stage with Newcastle’s shirt makes me very happy. It’s very difficult for a player to stay a long time without playing, even more to get back in the rhythm of the Premier League.

“If it’s good for everyone, it would be a pleasure to continue wearing the shirt of this great team.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)