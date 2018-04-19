PHOTO: Reds CEO Digs Up Old Scouting Report From Liverpool's 1st Meeting With AS Roma in 1984

Liverpool and Roma don't have that much of a history, but their upcoming tie really is worth looking forward to.

The two sides have been drawn against each other for this year's Champions League semi final and will butt heads for the first time since 2002 in what will only be their eighth clash, having played their very first game against each other in 1984.

Neither team was tipped to progress, with Manchester City and Barcelona the favourites in their respective ties, yet they've both defied the odds. And it's actually a pity one of them won't be making it to the final.

With the first leg coming up next Tuesday, the Reds will host the Italian side at Anfield. And as such, their CEO Peter Moore has been feeling a little nostalgic, digging up a scouting report from that initial match in 1984 and posting it on Twitter.

Eagerly looking forward to reacquainting ourselves with our old friends @ASRomaEN In anticipation, we went through the archives today and found these gems - scouting reports from Tom Saunders,including recommending Bruce doesn't move his feet on penalties. No mention of his knees pic.twitter.com/B4nkJVQzyc — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) April 18, 2018

"Eagerly looking forward to reacquainting ourselves with our old friends @ASRomaEN," he tweeted.

"In anticipation, we went through the archives today and found these gems - scouting reports from Tom Saunders, including recommending Bruce doesn't move his feet on penalties. No mention of his knees."

The meet will be an emotional one for Liverpool hotshot Mohamed Salah, who isn't a season removed from his Roma days as yet. But the Egyptian should feel very little pity for his old side after the whistle blows next week.