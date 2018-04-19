Report Claims Barcelona Officials Met With Sevilla Defender's Representatives Over Summer Move

Just days after it was reported Barcelona were debating a move for Clement Lenglet , it is now being claimed that club officials have met with the player's representatives over a possible move for him to go to the Nou Camp this summer.



According to Sport , a key meeting took place in Barcelona earlier this week between Blaugrana representatives and Lenglet's party to lay down the foundations for a possible switch in the next few months.

Ernesto Valverde and his technical staff see the Frenchman as an ideal acquisition. The 22-year-old is first and foremost a great defender, but is also comfortable in possession with intelligent positioning.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He has had an excellent season with Sevilla so far, and Barça acknowledge that he is one of the top young centre-halves in Europe at the moment.





Lenglet is the ideal age, and would certainly make a perfect replacement for the ageing Thomas Vermaelen. Samuel Umtiti has also been linked with a move away from the club after reports of a breakdown in contract talks, specifically over wages.



Interestingly, the news comes on the eve of the Copa del Rey final, which is to be contested by Barça and Sevilla on Saturday.

Should the Catalans win then making a summer move to the Nou Camp surely becomes a more attractive proposition. A win for Sevilla and it could well be that Lenglet opts to remain for at least another season, if he knows that he'll be playing for club that can still be competitive.