Report Claims Spurs Will Have 'At Least' £120m to Spend on 5 Potential Targets This Summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to have at least £120m to spend on new players this summer as the club aims to re-strengthen the squad ahead of next season after what has so far been another impressive campaign in 2017/18.

In a 'new' story that reads more like a roundup of existing rumoured targets, The Independent's Miguel Delaney claims that a £120m budget will be bolstered should contract rebel Toby Alderweireld be sold at the end of the season.

The Belgian has so far refused to sign a new deal in the hope of earning a more lucrative one. Spurs are thought to hold an option to trigger a 12 month extension to 2020, but that will bring a £25m release clause into play and it may be in the club's interest to sell this summer instead.

With central defence a key are that will need investment, the report notes that Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles and Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt are on the radar, both players already linked with the north London club in recent days.

Spurs are also said to be eyeing West Brom defender Jonny Evans - speculation last month claimed he could be allowed to leave the Baggies for as little as £3m, despite being valued at around 10 times that by his club last summer when Manchester City were interested.

The Independent claims that Wilfried Zaha is of interest to Spurs, another well worn rumour and one that re-emerged once more earlier this week.

Also mentioned is West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez, a player who earned an England call-up under the guidance of Pochettino at Southampton in 2013. The 28-year-old recently escaped punishment over alleged racism towards Brighton defender Gaetan Bong and later expressed his relief at the verdict, insisting that Bong had misheard the exchange.