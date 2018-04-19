Sam Allardyce Jokingly Tells Reporter to 'P*ss Off' After Question Over Recent Fan Survey

April 19, 2018

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has gone on the defensive about the club's recent decision to test their fans' support of the 63-year-old as a manager.

The Toffees hierarchy sent out emails to supporters with a questionnaire attached, which asked how people felt about Allardyce being in charge of the first team.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Members of Everton’s Fans’ Panel were asked to rate club management, player performances and fan experience, among other topics, on a scale of zero to 10 - with 0 being ‘completely disagree’ and 10 being ‘completely agree’.

One such question relating to Allardyce directly read, as quoted by the Independent: "I have a high level of trust in the current manager and coaching staff of Everton e.g. in making the right decisions to get the best out of the team."

Speaking about the survey, which has generated quite a few headlines for obvious reasons, Allardyce said defensively: "I think from my point of view and club’s view it was a mistake. It’s allowed you to write some beautiful headlines.

"The survey passed out by the director of marketing was a slip up. His knowledge is about marketing and not football. He got things wrong.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"It hasn’t made any difference to me and it won’t until someone at the very highest level rings me up and says, ‘Sam you’re not wanted any more'."

When asked what he'd give himself the former England manager jokingly told the reporter to "P*ss off!" before giving his answer of "11".

There's no doubt that the whole situation regarding the survey is rather awkward, with the majority of supporters unhappy with Allardyce's arrogant nature and 'bland' but effective style of football.

