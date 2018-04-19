Sean Dyche Insists 'Old School' Burnley Side Embody Modern Footballing Values

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Burnley boss Sean Dyche's no-nonsense approach to management has led many to compare his style to old-school British managers, but the man himself dismissed such suggestions as he simply believes his method is a perfectly modern application of strong values. 

The 46-year-old has catapulted Burnley into top six contention in the Premier League, a feat which could become reality should the Clarets complete the league double over Chelsea at Turf Moor on Thursday.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The opportunity to move into sixth place ahead of Arsenal has made qualification for next seasons Europa League all the more likely, and Burnley owe a large part of their rapid rise up the table to the managerial style of Dyche - who sees nothing 'old-school' about his techniques. 

In his pre-match press conference, Dyche told reporters, via SBS: "How can things like hard work, pride and passion be deemed old school? They've never been more modern. I'm the most old-school manager in the world and I've never felt more modern.

"Those [values] are things to be encouraged, embraced. There is nothing better in a modern British side for a fan, as a minimum, to see their team give everything. Muhammad Ali had it - a skill without will is useless. You need that."

Having secured only one victory away from home last term, Burnley began the 2017/18 season with a stunning 3-2 win over Chelsea on the opening day, three points which Dyche admits removed his sides' mental barriers on the road - and now he is eyeing the league double.

He added: "It wasn’t just a great result against a top side, there was a story about one away win the previous season, that was gone immediately. It changes the immediate feeling of the season.

"It would be a massive achievement to follow up what we did at Stamford Bridge with another win against them. Chelsea are the only team in the top six that we've beaten so far so it would be great to follow that up."

