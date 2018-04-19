Spanish Report Claims Newcastle Primed for Stunning Managerial Swoop Should Rafa Benitez Depart

April 19, 2018

Newcastle have reportedly lined up an audacious managerial appointment should Rafa Benitez leave Tyneside in the summer, with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique said to be the man topping the wish list.

Before any Newcastle fans get their hopes up, the news comes courtesy of notoriously unreliable Spanish rumours outlet Don Balon, who claim the Magpies have entered the fray for another proven and experienced European manager.

The Champions League winning manager is a man in demand following his departure from Camp Nou last summer, and has already knocked back Paris Saint-Germain, with domestic rivals Arsenal and Chelsea also said to be keeping tabs on the Spaniard.


The Magpies are set for another season in the Premier League following their triumphant return from the Championship which has seen the club secure 41 points, where they currently sit in tenth position with five games remaining. 

Newcastle's success has come off the back of expert managing from Benitez after he failed to receive the funds required to overhaul the squad as he had hoped, which has led to speculation over his long term future at the club - which owner Mike Ashley is hoping to change

Whilst the club are desperate are to keep hold of Benitez for as long as possible, the Spanish report also makes a remarkable claim that the Magpies boss has been tipped as the potential replacement for Maurizio Sarri should he depart Napoli this summer. 

Another managerial merry-go-round is set to take place over the next coming months, but only time will tell if it involves these two managers and these two clubs...

