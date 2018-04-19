Surprise Premier League Boss 'Mentioned in Discussions' As Chelsea Consider Next Manager

Chelsea have considered making a shock move for Huddersfield manager David Wagner to replace Antonio Conte at the end of the season.



The German coach looks to have successfully guided the Terriers to Premier League survival this season, with the club sitting on 35 points from 34 games - seven points ahead of Southampton in 18th.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Wagner has come in for great credit for the job he has done for the club, and his stock has certainly risen over the past couple of years.



According to the Telegraph , Wagner has attracted the attention of Chelsea, who are set to part ways with Conte at the end of the season and are looking at a drastic change of direction.



The west Londoners are said to be weighing up their options, with Wagner's name having been 'mentioned in discussions'.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Maurizio Sarri of Napoli is still thought to be the club's first choice, while former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is also a more prominent name in the frame.

Wagner, along with highly rated Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann, are supposedly the 'alternative' options who could bring about a new style to the club.





Chelsea looks almost certain to replace Conte this summer, with the Italian having aired his frustrations about the club's transfer policy on a number of occasions. He has complained frequently about squad depth, which has wilted as the club tried to defend their Premier League title.