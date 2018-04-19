Thiago Silva Hints He Could Leave PSG After Heavy Criticism & 'Personal Attacks' Despite Ligue 1 Win

Paris Saint-Germain Thiago Silva has reacted to the heavy criticism that he has received from the fans and media in recent weeks. The Brazilian has told Le Foot that he was fed up and struggling to cope with the pressure he has been under.

He said: "I respect all opinions, but when you are attacked personally, it starts to get hard. I am especially sad when it impacts my family and my loved ones.



"Critics, it's impossible not to hear them. But it's not a newspaper or a journalist who will tell me who I am. I know who I am. That's why I continue as I have always done."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Silva also revealed he he plans to leave PSG soon, adding: "I have to keep working to help my teammates. Competition is always present in football. There, I'm 33 years old, still two years of contract and after that I'll have to hand over."

The Brazil captain was one of the first stars to sign for PSG at the start of their project in 2012 and has been at the heart of their success ever since, winning Ligue 1 in five of his six seasons at the club.

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

However, the media in France and PSG supporters have treated him as something of a scapegoat recently, in particular questioning his leadership qualities after being knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 in successive seasons.

PSG recently won the Coupe de la Ligue and also booked their spot in the final of the Coupe de France on Wednesday, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice and Christopher Nkunku adding a late third to secure a 3-1 win against Caen.