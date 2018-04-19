Thiago Silva Hints He Could Leave PSG After Heavy Criticism & 'Personal Attacks' Despite Ligue 1 Win

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain Thiago Silva has reacted to the heavy criticism that he has received from the fans and media in recent weeks. The Brazilian has told Le Foot that he was fed up and struggling to cope with the pressure he has been under.

He said: "I respect all opinions, but when you are attacked personally, it starts to get hard. I am especially sad when it impacts my family and my loved ones.

"Critics, it's impossible not to hear them. But it's not a newspaper or a journalist who will tell me who I am. I know who I am. That's why I continue as I have always done."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Silva also revealed he he plans to leave PSG soon, adding: "I have to keep working to help my teammates. Competition is always present in football. There, I'm 33 years old, still two years of contract and after that I'll have to hand over."

The Brazil captain was one of the first stars to sign for PSG at the start of their project in 2012 and has been at the heart of their success ever since, winning Ligue 1 in five of his six seasons at the club.

THOMAS SAMSON/GettyImages

However, the media in France and PSG supporters have treated him as something of a scapegoat recently, in particular questioning his leadership qualities after being knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 in successive seasons.

PSG recently won the Coupe de la Ligue and also booked their spot in the final of the Coupe de France on Wednesday, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice and Christopher Nkunku adding a late third to secure a 3-1 win against Caen.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)