Tottenham Boss Pochettino Claims Winning FA Cup 'Won't Change Our Lives' Despite Trophy Drought

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that winning the FA Cup won't change his players' lives ahead of Spurs' semi final against Manchester United on Saturday.

Tottenham's last chance of silverware this season is the FA Cup, but in recent years the competition hasn't been regarded as very important for top-flight managers. Instead, the trophy has been seen as a nuisance to many top teams in the Premier League.

Pochettino stated (via Mail Online): "It will be fantastic for Southampton, Chelsea, Manchester United or Tottenham if we will win the FA Cup but is it going to change our lives? I don't believe so.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"We fight to win it. But it's not about need or don't need. It would be a fantastic way to finish the season but it's not about who needs it more. It would be fantastic to have the trophy but it's not about need or don't need."

The Argentian continued: "To win the FA Cup or the League Cup, it will be fantastic for fans but is not going to move the club to a different level. That is my opinion. Some people respect it some people don't. I respect all opinions.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"I want to play to win the Premier League and Champions League. That is my vision, I want to play to win the Premier League; I want to win the Champions League."

Tottenham play United at Wembley on Saturday, a ground which has hosted Spurs' home games this season while their new stadium finishes construction.

However, Pochettino played down any talk of home advantage revealing: "Of course, we feel at home. But it's different to when we play in the Premier League.

"I don't believe we will have an advantage because Manchester United have the experience to play at Wembley too It's not an event just for us." 

