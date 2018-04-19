Wenger Confirms Contract Offer on the Table for Wilshere As Wolves Join Race for England Star

April 19, 2018

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has confirmed that Jack Wilshere has a contract extension offer on the table from the Gunners, and that he hopes the English midfielder will sign it.

Despite telling media in his pre-match press conference on Thursday of his hopes that Wilshere will stay at his boyhood club, Wenger faces the stark reality of losing the England midfielder on a free transfer this summer. 

Teams from England and Italy have previously been linked with a move for the midfielder, whose well-documented injuries have heavily hindered his career.

"I cannot give you any news," Wenger told the media at his press conference, ahead of the Gunners game against West Ham. "I can just update you by saying he has not signed. He has an offer, we want him to stay and I hope at some stage he will sign it."

Wenger's latest update comes as a report in the Mirror claims that Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers are the latest club to express their interest in the 26-year-old.

Wolves have shown their ambition in the past year, signing top quality players including former Porto youngster Ruben Neves, who has set the Championship alight with his impressive displays this season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The club's relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes has come under recent scrutiny, but capturing Wilshere's signature will send out a statement that the club are capable of making their own top-class transfers.

The West Midlands side will face competition for Wilshere's signature, with the Mirror's John Cross writing that the midfielder has had an offer from Everton, while Liverpool and Manchester City 'continue to watch developments' regarding his situation.

There is also supposed interest in Wilshere from abroad, with Juventus and AC Milan potentially weighing up offers for the Arsenal man.

