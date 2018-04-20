Alvaro Morata Takes to Instagram to Apologise to Chelsea Fans Following Burnley Sub Blowout

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has apologised to supporters and attempted to give reasoning behind his reaction to being substituted during his side's 2-1 win at Burnley on Thursday evening. 

The 25-year-old, who has endured a difficult time at Stamford Bridge following his quick goalscoring start, blanked again at Turf Moor, despite being found on numerous occasions with the opportunity to grab what would have been only his third goal of 2018. 

The Spanish striker was left furious after being hauled off by boss Antonio Conte with around 20 minutes remaining, with Eden Hazard taking his place. 

And following the contest, Morata took to Instagram in an attempt to offer the reasoning behind his actions as well as offer an apology. 

"Three important points for us", he posted on the social media platform, alongside a photo of himself congratulating Victor Moses following the 27-year-old's winner. 

"The best way to get ready for Sunday’s game was winning today. I want to apologize for my reaction when I was sent to the bench, when I fail I get really angry with myself!!"

Club legend Dennis Wise, however, claimed to Sky Sports that the cause of the 25-year-old's inconsistency this term is a lack of competition on the sidelines. 

"I think Morata, he’s done okay in patches”, he said. “But they needed someone who could come along and put him under pressure, and they’ve never really had one.

“[Michy] Batshuayi they sent out on loan, they never really fancied him. I think if you look at the players they signed, they paid an awful lot of money for some of them. I think you’ve got players out there that could have done a better job for them.”

Morata will be hopeful he can retain his starting spot in Conte's XI ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final showdown with Southampton at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

