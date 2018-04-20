'Cheering All the Goals': Chelsea Defender Reveals Why He Has Supported Newcastle This Season

Chelsea defender David Luiz has revealed he is cheering on Newcastle United this season as his playtime under Antonio Conte continues to dwindle.

The 30-year-old was a crucial component in the Blues' title win last season, but has seen his first team opportunities dwindle to just four appearances since the turn of the year.

The Brazil international, who remains hopeful of securing a World Cup spot ahead of this summer, has been sidelined through injury for most of his absence, but has been unable to break into his Italian manager's XI when fit following a dispute.

David Luiz - One of our best CB throughout the title winning season, in our Champions League title in 2012 - Can also play as a Midfielder as we seen against Roma when he scored a screamer. David is also a great leader, deserves to start. pic.twitter.com/MSpVp277vo — PrimeMorata (@PrimeMorata) April 18, 2018

And Luiz has now revealed to the Daily Mail that his extended period out of the Chelsea team, which is expected to last until the end of the season, has given him time to cheer on Newcastle due to on-loan club teammate and compatriot Kenedy.

"You see his tattoos and the ripped jeans and you think he is a crazy boy, but he is shy", Luiz said when discussing the Blues' left-sided utilitarian, who joined the north east outfit in January.

"His past was not easy; he is from the street. But he is a great boy with a big heart. I try to watch all of Newcastle’s games, and he calls me to ask about his performance. But he should not worry, he has been amazing. I am cheering all the goals."

Kenedy has made a sensational impact at St James' Park since his winter switch, netting twice and providing the same amount of assists during his nine Premier League showings.

The Brazilian is set to return to Chelsea at the end of this season; however, he has admitted his openness to making the move a permanent one at the conclusion of this campaign.