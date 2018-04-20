Liverpool Handed Boost as Roma Star Undergoes Knee Surgery Ahead of Crunch UCL Clash

Liverpool have been handed a bit of a boost in their quest to reach the Champions League final in the form of one of Roma's players potentially getting ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Serie A side will travel to Anfield for the first leg of the semi-final between the two sides on Tuesday, and they will be without French midfielder Gregoire Defrel.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The 20-year-old, while not a regular starter, has made 20 appearances for Roma this season and is able to play on the right flank, as well as in central midfield. He is also able to operate in a striking position, so the loss of his versatility could be considered a huge blow for the team, with the player also playing a role in the sensational Barcelona demolition.

According to Calciomercato, Defrel has undergone surgery on his left knee and is likely to be out for the rest of Roma's campaign.

(You may also be interested in: Real Madrid Starlet Reportedly Set for Anfield Switch After Reaching Agreement With Liverpool)

The operation had already been scheduled for the summer, but a subsequent ankle injury has prompted the team to move it up in the hopes that both problems will heal around the same time.

With just five league games to go this term, the player is expected to sit the rest of the season out, even if Roma make it to the Champions League final on May 26.