Liverpool Teammate Rubbishes Claims Sadio Mane Has Had a 'Bad Season' in 2017/18

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Liverpool forward Danny Ings has rubbished suggestions that Anfield teammate Sadio Mane has had a poor season in 2017/18, claiming there is 'no such thing as a bad season' for the popular Senegalese winger.

Operating in Liverpool's front three, Mane has arguably been overshadowed by the incredible form of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Although he has found the net more overall, Mane has so far scored fewer goals in the Premier League than he managed in his debut season at the club - he has still reached 10 - while Salah has massively exceeded all possible expectation.

However, it is more than simply goals and assists that matter, with Ings insisting that the former Southampton player's work rate is what sets him apart from most others.

"For anyone's 'bad' season, that's extremely good! There's no such thing as a bad season for him, he has been absolutely brilliant," Ings told LiverpoolFC.com this week.

(You may also be interested in 'Jurgen Klopp Reveals Why He Told Liverpool Payers to Train 'Naked' Ahead of UCL Tie Against Man City')

"He is so sharp; when he faces anybody up in a one-v-one situation you fancy him every single time. His runs in behind, his intelligent movement coming short, inside and helping Robbo (Andrew Robertson) get down the outside - they're the sort of things that go unnoticed sometimes.

"From the outside looking in, it's [about] goals and assists. He gets all of that, all of our front three do. But it's the movement and work-rate that really catches my eye."

Mane has contributed a goal or assist in each of Liverpool's last five Premier League wins as the Reds have cemented a top four spot and Champions League football for next season.

