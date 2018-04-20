Mark Hughes Claims Southampton Need to Win Every Game to Achieve Premier League Safety

Southampton boss Mark Hughes has said his team need to win every game from now until the end of the season, if they are to stand a chance of Premier League survival.

The Saints drew 0-0 against Claude Puel's Leicester City last night, ending a losing run of four straight defeats. However, Hughes' side still sit four points adrift of safety, with 17th placed Swansea City having played one game fewer than the south coast side.

If Saints survive they will be one of just five teams who have achieved safety from the same or worse league position in the past. Hughes knows that to match the great escapes of Bradford (1999/00), West Ham (2006/07), Fulham (2007/08) and Sunderland (2013/14) will be a tough task.

Speaking about last night's goalless draw the former Stoke City manager said (via the Daily Mail): "We will have to wait until the rest of the season to see if that's a significant point one way or the other.

"But given the fact we haven't been able to pick up any points in recent weeks, clearly it is a positive and we must take it as a positive."

Hughes believes the point will be useful for Southampton's survival chances come the end of the season, but believes they need to take more risks in the coming weeks.

"The importance of taking something out of the game shouldn't be underestimated, I don't think. But we are going to get to a point where we are just going to have to throw everything at it.

"Maybe tonight wasn't the game for that but certainly that is going to be in my mindset that we are going to have to get maximum points. We are going to have to take more risks in the games coming up and that's where we find ourselves, unfortunately."

"There was a little bit of apprehension in our play, which is understandable to an extent as we knew we needed something out of the game."

Southampton have four games left to save their season, but to win all four will be a big ask as they have only won five all season. The Saints however, still have relegation rivals Swansea City to play meaning they still stand a fighting chance of survival.