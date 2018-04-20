Mohamed Salah Reveals How He's Improved His Weaknesses Since Infamous Failed Chelsea Spell

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Mohamed Salah has claimed he didn't get a chance to prove himself during his first spell in the Premier League, while revealing how he's changed his body and his game during a stand out season with Liverpool.

The £37m summer signing has been in sensational form for the Reds all season long, with 40 goals plundered in only 45 matches for Jurgen Klopp's men.

His displays and frightening goalscoring form has made a mockery of his time at Stamford Bridge, and he told Sky Sports exactly why he felt that his return to the Premier League was a chance to earn redemption and show those who doubted him that they were wrong to do so.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

He said: "I know from the first day I wanted to do something different, something special. I was here with Chelsea, didn't get my chance, and then came back. I wanted to show everyone my football.

"I didn't play. You can see by the numbers. I didn't have my chance, but you can see when I did get my chance I proved some people wrong.

"Because in my mind I have to succeed here, when I left the Premier League I said I'd come back, and when I had the chance, I came.

(You may also be interested in Liverpool Teammate Rubbishes Claims Sadio Mane Had Had a 'Bad Season' in 2017/18)

"You can see the difference [in me] between now, a year before, two years before that. Every year, every day, every month I am proving myself. I always try to see my weakness, work on it, to be better as a person and a player, everything.

"You can see my body now is different than before, my finishing is different, I am more comfortable on the pitch and am trying to improve every day.

"I think I have had a great season, doing very well with the team, fighting to be in the top positions, second or third. I can't forget what the team give me, the way we play, the way they support me inside and outside of the pitch."

Salah only made 19 appearances under then Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho before he headed off to Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma, and made his return to England with Liverpool last July.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)