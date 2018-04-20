Mohamed Salah Reveals How He's Improved His Weaknesses Since Infamous Failed Chelsea Spell

Mohamed Salah has claimed he didn't get a chance to prove himself during his first spell in the Premier League, while revealing how he's changed his body and his game during a stand out season with Liverpool.

The £37m summer signing has been in sensational form for the Reds all season long, with 40 goals plundered in only 45 matches for Jurgen Klopp's men.

His displays and frightening goalscoring form has made a mockery of his time at Stamford Bridge, and he told Sky Sports exactly why he felt that his return to the Premier League was a chance to earn redemption and show those who doubted him that they were wrong to do so.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

He said: "I know from the first day I wanted to do something different, something special. I was here with Chelsea, didn't get my chance, and then came back. I wanted to show everyone my football.

"I didn't play. You can see by the numbers. I didn't have my chance, but you can see when I did get my chance I proved some people wrong.

"Because in my mind I have to succeed here, when I left the Premier League I said I'd come back, and when I had the chance, I came.

Because he played under an uncreative manager.... — Ikechukwu Egbe (@Big_Iyke) April 20, 2018

(You may also be interested in Liverpool Teammate Rubbishes Claims Sadio Mane Had Had a 'Bad Season' in 2017/18)



"You can see the difference [in me] between now, a year before, two years before that. Every year, every day, every month I am proving myself. I always try to see my weakness, work on it, to be better as a person and a player, everything.

"You can see my body now is different than before, my finishing is different, I am more comfortable on the pitch and am trying to improve every day.

"I think I have had a great season, doing very well with the team, fighting to be in the top positions, second or third. I can't forget what the team give me, the way we play, the way they support me inside and outside of the pitch."

Salah only made 19 appearances under then Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho before he headed off to Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma, and made his return to England with Liverpool last July.

