Pogba & Mourinho at Breaking Point As Saga Draws Comparisons With Infamous Beckham-Fergie Spat

Paul Pogba's apparently deteriorating relationship with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been likened to David Beckham's fractured relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson in 2003 shortly before the star was sold to Real Madrid, with fresh speculation now claiming to reveal the extent of the problems between the Frenchman and his manager.

Pogba was seen to ignore Mourinho after being substituted during Tuesday night's win over Bournemouth, initially heading straight towards the dressing room before eventually joining the Portuguese on the bench with the rest of the staff.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

A inside source has told the Daily Mail that Pogba "has been acting like a petulant child. Jose can't be doing with someone who is always seeking the spotlight and not focusing on their football. You can see he's getting p****d off with it.

"There are definitely similarities with Beckham and Sir Alex in the clash of egos and the manager being unhappy with all the other stuff. Jose would sell him, but the club won't allow it.

"He's given most of the players the cold shoulder since Sunday, but there's more tension with Pogba. How can you play like that against Man City and then how he did in the West Brom game?"

Pogba is apparently loud and boisterous on the team coach, always looking to be the centre of attention, as his ever changing hairstyles and social media persona would suggest, which is said to be rubbing Mourinho and others up the wrong way.

It was claimed last week that Mourinho had earmarked the 25-year-old to be sold as part of a summer clearout and has the backing the Old Trafford board to do what he sees fit.

But a report from The Sun in the wake of the West Brom defeat adds to this confusing saga after describing Pogba as 'determined to stay', suggesting the Frenchman is not ready to quit the club. The story also claims that the United hierarchy do not want to sell the player.