Pogba & Mourinho at Breaking Point As Saga Draws Comparisons With Infamous Beckham-Fergie Spat

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Paul Pogba's apparently deteriorating relationship with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has been likened to David Beckham's fractured relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson in 2003 shortly before the star was sold to Real Madrid, with fresh speculation now claiming to reveal the extent of the problems between the Frenchman and his manager.

Pogba was seen to ignore Mourinho after being substituted during Tuesday night's win over Bournemouth, initially heading straight towards the dressing room before eventually joining the Portuguese on the bench with the rest of the staff.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

A inside source has told the Daily Mail that Pogba "has been acting like a petulant child. Jose can't be doing with someone who is always seeking the spotlight and not focusing on their football. You can see he's getting p****d off with it.

"There are definitely similarities with Beckham and Sir Alex in the clash of egos and the manager being unhappy with all the other stuff. Jose would sell him, but the club won't allow it.

"He's given most of the players the cold shoulder since Sunday, but there's more tension with Pogba. How can you play like that against Man City and then how he did in the West Brom game?"

Pogba is apparently loud and boisterous on the team coach, always looking to be the centre of attention, as his ever changing hairstyles and social media persona would suggest, which is said to be rubbing Mourinho and others up the wrong way.

It was claimed last week that Mourinho had earmarked the 25-year-old to be sold as part of a summer clearout and has the backing the Old Trafford board to do what he sees fit.

But a report from The Sun in the wake of the West Brom defeat adds to this confusing saga after describing Pogba as 'determined to stay', suggesting the Frenchman is not ready to quit the club. The story also claims that the United hierarchy do not want to sell the player.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)