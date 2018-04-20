RB Leipzig's Bundesliga Finish Could See Liverpool Pay Up to €10m More for Transfer

Naby Keita's transfer fee as he swaps RB Leipzig for Liverpool this summer could sway by around €10m (£8.75m) depending on the outcome of the final four games of the Bundesliga, according to reports in Germany.

The 23-year-old agreed terms with the Merseysiders almost 12 months ago; however, the amount that will change hands for that deal to take place is not yet set in stone.

The Reds had the chance to activate the Guinea international's €55m (£48m) buyout clause at the end of this season but instead opted to close the agreement last year, with the highly-rated midfielder set to leave the Red Bull Arena on July 1.

Guess that's Naby Keita as no.8 confirmed!



No pressure, lad 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6bVKiZfyN1 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 19, 2018

However, according to German news outlet Bild, as quoted by Sport Witness, the fee could range from €65m (£57m) to €75m (£65m) depending on RB Leipzig's Bundesliga finish.

The report claims that should Die Roten Bullen finish in the top four, and qualify for Champions League football in the process; the upper limit will be demanded to seal the deal.

However, with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side currently sat in fifth; four points behind both Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen with only the same amount of games remaining, a second successive showing in Europe's elite competition looks unlikely.

I'm properly excited too see Naby Keïta and Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield next season. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) April 19, 2018

Europea League qualification, meaning a finish in fifth or sixth, meanwhile, could very much be on the cards for Leipzig, although sitting just one point above Eintracht Frankfurt, who currently find themselves in seventh, is a cause for concern.

Although, with Niko Kovac's current outfit coming up against his future outfit, Bayern Munich, in the DFB-Pokal final, where the winner secures a spot in the Europa League - or if the winner has already secured a place in Europe seventh then becomes a qualification spot - it seems Die Roten Bullen will be preparing for continental football again next season.

Meaning, for Liverpool, to complete the Keita deal, they will be forced to shell out €70m this summer.