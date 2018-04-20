RB Leipzig's Bundesliga Finish Could See Liverpool Pay Up to €10m More for Transfer

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Naby Keita's transfer fee as he swaps RB Leipzig for Liverpool this summer could sway by around €10m (£8.75m) depending on the outcome of the final four games of the Bundesliga, according to reports in Germany. 

The 23-year-old agreed terms with the Merseysiders almost 12 months ago; however, the amount that will change hands for that deal to take place is not yet set in stone. 

The Reds had the chance to activate the Guinea international's €55m (£48m) buyout clause at the end of this season but instead opted to close the agreement last year, with the highly-rated midfielder set to leave the Red Bull Arena on July 1. 

However, according to German news outlet Bild, as quoted by Sport Witness, the fee could range from €65m (£57m) to €75m (£65m) depending on RB Leipzig's Bundesliga finish. 

The report claims that should Die Roten Bullen finish in the top four, and qualify for Champions League football in the process; the upper limit will be demanded to seal the deal. 

However, with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side currently sat in fifth; four points behind both Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen with only the same amount of games remaining, a second successive showing in Europe's elite competition looks unlikely. 

Europea League qualification, meaning a finish in fifth or sixth, meanwhile, could very much be on the cards for Leipzig, although sitting just one point above Eintracht Frankfurt, who currently find themselves in seventh, is a cause for concern. 

Although, with Niko Kovac's current outfit coming up against his future outfit, Bayern Munich, in the DFB-Pokal final, where the winner secures a spot in the Europa League - or if the winner has already secured a place in Europe seventh then becomes a qualification spot - it seems Die Roten Bullen will be preparing for continental football again next season. 

Meaning, for Liverpool, to complete the Keita deal, they will be forced to shell out €70m this summer. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)